General Electric (GE) a Strong Sell on Bad Earnings Growth

General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) is a constituent of the 7 company Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 557 company GICS Industrials sector. The market value of GE is $151.3 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group. Currently, GE is ranked 7 among the 7 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 540 among the 557 companies in the sector, and number 4,515 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks GE as a Strong Sell. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GE has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 28 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

General Electric has achieved below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GE's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GE's grade for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give General Electric a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges GE's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of GE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.