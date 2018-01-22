General Electric (GE) a Strong Sell on Cheerless Earnings Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) a Strong Sell. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods, this analytical tool researches stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GE has had from Portfolio Grader for 5 months.

GE ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Industrial Conglomerates, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Producer Manufacturing, with a market value of $141.0 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Producer Manufacturing sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 72 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

General Electric has achieved below-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GE's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions, and earnings surprises that are much worse than average and a score for earnings momentum that is much better than average. GE's score for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give General Electric a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges GE's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, GE currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.