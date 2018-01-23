Gloomy Quant Score Keep AK Steel Holding (AKS) a Strong Sell

AK Steel Holding Corp (NYSE:AKS) ranks in the lower half of its industry group, Steel, and in the top half of its sector group, Non-Energy Minerals, with a market value of $2.0 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, AKS is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 150 among the 150 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 25 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average and number 4,602 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

AKS is rated as a Strong Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Steel industry group is ranked 110 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AK Steel Holding has achieved below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. AKS's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give AK Steel Holding a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AKS's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of AKS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

