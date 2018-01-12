2019 GM Robo-Taxi Won’t Have Steering Wheel, Pedals

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) is planning to launch a robo-taxi in 2019 that won’t have a steering wheel or pedals.

News of the new robot-taxi from GM comes in the form of a Safety Petition the company filed with the Department of Transportation. This is for the fourth generation of the automaker’s self-driving Cruise AV vehicle.

GM notes that the Cruise AV will be able to operate without a steering wheel, pedals or any other form of manual input. The vehicle also won’t require a driver because of this. This puts the company on its way to launching a true robo-taxi capable of transporting people from one location to another.

GM says that safety is a core focus for the creation of its new robo-taxi. The company points out that self-driving cars have the ability to take human error out of the equation, which is responsible for 94% of all accidents.

“Imagine the peace of mind knowing that whatever our age, our stage of life or our physical capabilities we have the freedom to go wherever we want to go,” GM says in a statement. “Our self-driving vehicles will improve access to mobility for those who currently cannot drive due to age, disability, or otherwise.”

GM also points out that all of its self-driving vehicles will be electric. As a result, the use of the robo-taxi will reduce emissions. The company also says that passengers will benefit from less traffic and not having to find parking when using its self-driving cars.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.