Government Shutdown 2018: What Happens Now?

A government shutdown 2018 may be happening sooner than you’d expect.

Congress Democrats and Republicans have a deadline of midnight on January 19 to determine if they can find a way to fund the government and keep the doors open. If they are unable to do so, a government shutdown in the early days of 2018 will begin.

Finding common ground between the two parties in Congress could be quite challenging as there are certain spending bills that need bipartisan support to pass the 60-vote threshold in Senate, with Democrats using this opportunity to push for some of their legislative priorities.

One such priority Democrats are hoping for includes a fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which the current administration began sunsetting for young immigrants in September. The left said that it is willing to undergo a government shutdown if it means that it will help drum up more support for the DACA program.

This isn’t the only talking point between the two parties that has come to a standstill as Republicans need Democratic votes to raise the budget caps on military spending. Failing to do so would result in a sequester across the board, reducing the budget for everything from education to defense.

At the moment, it doesn’t appear as if either party has the upper hand in discussions.