Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) a Sell on Shrinking Earnings Visibility

The current recommendation of Sell for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE) is computed using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The company is a $25.2 billion in market value component of the Computer Processing Hardware GICS industry group where HPE is currently ranked number 8 among the 9 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader. HPE is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 261 among the 375 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector and 2,979 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Processing Hardware industry group is ranked 19 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HPE scores are below-average in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

HPE's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. HPE's metric for cash flow is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge HPE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, HPE currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.