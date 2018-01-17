High-Level Metrics for Earnings Visibility Keep Apple (AAPL) a Strong Buy

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a component of the 55 company Telecommunications Equipment GICS industry group, which is part of the 375 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. The market value of AAPL is $907.8 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AAPL puts it 6 among the 55 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 43 among the 375 companies in the sector, and number 403 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

AAPL is rated as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AAPL has had from Portfolio Grader for 8 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 81 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AAPL has attained well above-average scores in 1, and above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AAPL's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Apple a position in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge AAPL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AAPL currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.