High-Level Quant Score Make Coca-Cola (KO) a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) a Buy. Using Louis Navellier's investing system, this analytical tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Beverages: Non-Alcoholic, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Non-Durables, with a market value of $201.0 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages: Non-Alcoholic industry group is ranked 4 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Coca-Cola has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are materially above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. KO's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Coca-Cola places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure KO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of KO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

