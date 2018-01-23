Tuesday Apple Rumors: HomePod Finally Gets a Release Date

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the HomePod’s launch date. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

HomePod Launch: Apple is getting ready to release the HomePod next month, reports 9to5Mac. The company is going to start shipping the devices out so that it’s customers will get them on Feb. 9, 2018. This is also when the device will start showing up in stores. The smart speaker will cost customers $349 and preorders for it will start this Friday. AAPL also notes that syncing between HomePods for playing music between multiple rooms won’t be available at launch. Instead, the feature will come in a software update.

MacBook Display: A recent rumor claims that Apple is ordering new MacBook displays from General Interface Solutions, AppleInsider notes. The new displays that the company is ordering are for a 13-inch MacBook. The displays are LCD and rumors suggest they will go to a laptop that will replace the aging MacBook Air, which hasn’t seen an upgrade since 2015.

Watch Band: A new Apple Watch band is being given to AAPL’s employees, reports MacRumors. The new Watch band is for employees that meet certain fitness goals while at the company. The band is black in color, but has a loop around it that is pink, green and blue. These are the same colors for the Watch’s Activity rings. This isn’t the first time a unique Watch band has been given to the company’s employees, but it is the first time they can earn one via an activity challenge.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.