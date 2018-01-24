Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) a Sell on Sinking Earnings Visibility

Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) is one of 308 companies within the Regional Banks GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 990 company GICS Finance sector. The market value of HBAN is $17.1 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for HBAN puts it 162 among the 308 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 669 among the 990 companies in the sector, and number 3,239 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

HBAN is rated as a Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking HBAN has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Regional Banks industry group is ranked 109 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores HBAN has earned are average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. HBAN's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Huntington Bancshares a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure HBAN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of HBAN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.