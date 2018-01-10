Why IKEA Wants Women to Pee on Its Crib Ad

IKEA has found a strange way to tap into the pregnancy marketplace by asking women to pee on one of its ads.

Source: Shutterstock

This may sound like a hoax, but the Swedish furniture retailer is dead serious about a one-page ad it is rolling out that contains a hidden coupon, offering a number of deals for IKEA cribs.

The retailer is essentially asking women to pee on the ad to see whether or not they’re pregnant. Using a similar technology as a pregnancy test, the ad will not say “yes” or “no,” but it will reveal the crib coupons in it if the woman is pregnant.

The move seems like a strange one, but perhaps IKEA has been struggling to get some of its crib models off the ground. It is also unclear whether the coupon will offer links to the deals, or whether you will have to bring the physical coupon soaked in urine to the store in order to get a discount.

“The IKEA pregnancy test ad is dope,” said @FutureCaros. Many others backed the idea as genius, noting that it offered women a free pregnancy test, possibly helping them prepare for what they’re going through early in the pregnancy.