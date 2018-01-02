Improving Earnings Momentum Metrics Drive Upgrade of Energous (WATT) to Buy

Currently, Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) has a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. WATT has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

As one of the 557 companies in the GICS Industrials sector WATT is a constituent of the 51 company Electrical Equipment GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of WATT is $0.4 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for WATT puts it 11 among the 51 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Electrical Equipment industry group is ranked 56 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

WATT has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. WATT's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are much worse than its industry group average. Energous' fundamental scores give WATT a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge WATT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of WATT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.