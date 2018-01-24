Industry Group Rank Analytics Keep Ensco (ESV) a Strong Sell

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) is ranked as a Strong Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. ESV has maintained this ranking for 6 months.

ESV ranks in the bottom half of its industry group, Contract Drilling, and in the upper half of its sector group, Industrial Services, with a market value of $2.1 billion.

The Industrial Services sector is ranked number 20 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Contract Drilling industry group is ranked 128 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Ensco has attained below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ESV's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings provide very mixed results with a ranking for earnings momentum and earnings revisions that are much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much better than average. ESV's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Ensco a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ESV's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ESV currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.