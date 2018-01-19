Industry Group Rank Keep Viacom (VIAB) a Sell

Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) is ranked as a Sell using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

VIAB is a $13.6 billion in market value member of the Movies/Entertainment GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for VIAB puts it 30 among the 46 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position. VIAB is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 168 among the 259 companies in the sector of its Consumer Services sector and 3,103 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Movies/Entertainment industry group is ranked 99 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VIAB has received average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. VIAB's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Viacom a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view VIAB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, VIAB currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.