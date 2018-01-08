Industry Group Rank Keep Western Union (WU) a Sell

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is a $9.5 billion in market value component of the IT Services GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 34 among the 38 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average. WU is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 192 among the 222 companies in the sector and number 3,969 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks WU as a Sell. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool assesses approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. WU has maintained this ranking for 11 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The IT Services industry group is ranked 20 among the 68 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has realized are average or below-average scores in 2 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

WU's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. WU's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Western Union a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure WU's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, WU currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.