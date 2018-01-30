Industry Group Rank Restrict Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) a Hold. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PBR has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months. The Hold recommendation for Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras resulted from a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded outcomes that were above average in 3 areas: an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average conclusions in 3 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and analytical scores that are below average.

With a $51.5 billion market value, PBR ranks in the bottom half of its industry group, Integrated Oil, and in the top decile of sector group, Energy Minerals, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for PBR by Portfolio Grader places it 13 among the 20 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 85 among the 187 companies in the sector of its Energy Minerals sector, and number 2,628 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 31 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PBR's metric for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge PBR's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $13.63 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, PBR currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.