Infosys (INFY) Quant Score Limit Rating

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) is one of the 329 companies in the GICS Technology Services sector, and a member of the 115 company Information Technology Services GICS industry group within this sector. INFY's market value is $37.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for INFY puts it 69 among the 115 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 187 among the 329 companies in the sector, and number 1,939 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks INFY as a Hold. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool researches approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Information Technology Services industry group is ranked 19 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

INFY has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

INFY's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. INFY's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Infosys places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view INFY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, INFY currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.