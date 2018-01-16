Infosys (INFY) Upgraded to Buy from a Hold

The current recommendation of Buy for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) is the result of using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. INFY has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is classified as a member of the 115 company Information Technology Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 327 company GICS Technology Services sector. The market value of INFY is $38.4 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for INFY by Portfolio Grader places it 52 among the 115 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Information Technology Services industry group is ranked 22 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Infosys has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. INFY's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Infosys a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures INFY's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at INFY's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of INFY's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

