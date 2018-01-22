Intel’s (INTC) Healthy Quant Score Make it a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) is the result of using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking INTC has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

INTC is a constituent of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. INTC has a market value of $209.8 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for INTC puts it 22 among the 62 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 43 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

INTC has earned above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

INTC's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are discernibly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. INTC's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Intel places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges INTC's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at INTC's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of INTC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.