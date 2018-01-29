Monday Apple Rumors: There May Not Be an iPhone SE 2 in the Works

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news claiming there won’t be an iPhone SE 2 this year. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone SE 2: A recent rumor claims that Apple is not planning to release an iPhone SE2 in 2018, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is already straining its developers with work on three new smartphones that will come out later this year. As such, it won’t be focusing on putting out a fourth iPhone for budget customers in 2018. The rumor claims that event if AAPL does release an iPhone SE 2 in 2018, it won’t include any new features, but will have a better processor. This rumor comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

2018 Lineup: A new report claims that Apple is planning to introduce three new Mac devices in 2018, Bloomberg notes. This report says that the company wants to release these devices later this year. It claims that two of the new models will be laptops and that the third will be a desktop. This same report also claims that the tech company will be releasing a new iPad near the end of the year.

iPhone X Demand: Apple may be cutting iPhone X orders, reports BGR. A recent rumor claims that AAPL is reducing its orders for the iPhone X by half due to lower demand. This rumor says that slow sales during the holiday season is the reason for the decline in orders. It notes that slow sales were seen in key areas, such as China, the U.S. and Europe.

