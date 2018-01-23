Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) a Buy on Healthy Earnings Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) a Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ITUB has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

ITUB ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Regional Banks, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Finance, with a market value of $46.6 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Regional Banks industry group is ranked 109 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Itau Unibanco Holding has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ITUB's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ITUB's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are much better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Itau Unibanco Holding places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ITUB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ITUB currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

