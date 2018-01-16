Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) a Buy on Strong Earnings Growth

The current recommendation of Buy for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) is derived using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

ITUB is a $44.5 billion in market value member of the Regional Banks GICS industry group where the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 63 among the 308 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile. ITUB is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 300 among the 990 companies in the sector of its Finance sector and 1,509 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 16 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Regional Banks industry group is ranked 112 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Itau Unibanco Holding has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ITUB's grades for return on equity and cash flow are markedly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Itau Unibanco Holding a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure ITUB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ITUB currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.