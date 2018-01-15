Itau Unibanco Holding’s (ITUB) High-Level Earnings Growth Make it a Buy

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) is ranked as a Buy using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ITUB has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

As one of the 990 companies in the GICS Finance sector ITUB is a component of the 308 company Regional Banks GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of ITUB is $44.5 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ITUB puts it 63 among the 308 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

The Finance sector is ranked number 16 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Regional Banks industry group is ranked 112 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ITUB has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ITUB's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ITUB's grades for return on equity and cash flow are significantly better than its industry group average. Itau Unibanco Holding's fundamental scores give ITUB a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view ITUB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ITUB currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.