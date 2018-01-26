Itau Unibanco Holding’s (ITUB) Robust Earnings Growth Make it a Buy at recent price of $16.52

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) is ranked as a Buy using Portfolio Grader's metric based stock evaluator. This analytical tool assesses stocks with fundamental and quantitative metric based. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ITUB has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months. The Buy recommendation for Itau Unibanco Holding SA resulted from a proprietary process of evaluation which generated outcomes that were above average in 3 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is much better than average; and produced below average conclusions in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is near average.

With a $46.6 billion market value, ITUB ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Regional Banks, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Finance, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 61 among the 308 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 289 among the 990 companies in the sector of its Finance sector, and number 1,500 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Regional Banks industry group is ranked 109 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Itau Unibanco Holding has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ITUB's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ITUB's grades for cash flow and return on equity are markedly better than its industry group average. Itau Unibanco Holding's fundamental scores give ITUB a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures ITUB's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ITUB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of ITUB's shares based on the recent $16.52 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

