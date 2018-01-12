Itau Unibanco Holding’s (ITUB) Robust Quant Score Make it a Buy

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking ITUB has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

ITUB is one of 307 companies within the Regional Banks GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 990 company GICS Finance sector. ITUB has a market value of $44.3 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 64 among the 307 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 16 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Regional Banks industry group is ranked 113 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Itau Unibanco Holding has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ITUB's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ITUB's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are much better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Itau Unibanco Holding places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges ITUB's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ITUB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of ITUB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.