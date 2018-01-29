Jackpotting ATMs: Hack Attacks Hit U.S. for First Time

Jackpotting ATMs is a new way of committing fraud by stealing from an ATM that is reportedly starting to hit the U.S.

Source: Shutterstock

The U.S. Secret Service is warning banks about the practice, which consists of fraudsters dressing up as ATM technicians and use a key that is capable of accessing any ATM. With the key, fraudsters can steal up to 40 bills in 23 seconds, hence the term of jackpotting ATMs.

There have been numerous instances of this practice in Europe and Mexico, and it appears as if the move is now happening in parts of the U.S., including New England, the Pacific Northwest and Louisiana. What’s even more terrifying is the fact that this key can be found online for anyone to buy.

The process also requires installing a laptop computer and a cellphone into an ATM, allowing fraudsters to remotely gain access of the machine and force it to discharge money. In order to avoid being caught, the fake technician waits for a second co-conspirator to take the cash instead of them walking over and risk getting caught.

“What we’re finding is the attacks really started in a coordinated effort in December and well north of a million dollars has been taken,” supervisory special agent Matt O’Neill told ABC News.

The co-conspirator then calls the person with the computer and asks them to discharge the money remotely.