January 2018 Movies List: 15 New Movies Coming Out This Month

Have you seen the January 2018 movies list?
The new year brings with it plenty of potential from a cinematic point of view, with the first month kicking off with plenty of exciting films in several genres. Horror films such as the new Insidious offering will make it to the big screen tonight.
You will also get your dose of suspense with a new Liam Neeson offering, while a new Day of the Dead film will be a treat for fans of zombies in the big screen.
Here are 15 new movies coming out this month.
January 2018 Movies List: Friday, January 5
- Insidious: The Last Key – PG-13/Horror
- Molly’s Game – R/Biography
- Day of the Dead: Bloodline – R/Horror
- The Strange Ones – R/Drama
January 2018 Movies List: Friday, January 12
- The Post – PG-13/Biography
- The Commuter – PG-13/Crime
- Proud Mary – R/Action
- Paddington 2 – PG/Animation
- Saturday Church – Drama
January 2018 Movies List: Friday, January 19
- 12 Strong – R/Action
- Forever My Girl – PG/Drama
- Den of Thieves – R/Action
January 2018 Movies List: Friday, January 26
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure – PG-13/Action
- Please Stand By – PG-13/Comedy
- Primal Rage – R/Horror