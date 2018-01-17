JC Penney Company (JCP) a Strong Sell on Adverse Earnings Momentum

JC Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) is classified as a member of the 5 company Department Stores GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 148 company GICS Retail Trade sector. JCP's market value is $1.3 billion which places it in the bottom quarter of its industry group. JCP is currently ranked number 5 among the 5 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 145 among the 148 companies in the sector, and number 4,580 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

JCP has a current recommendation of Strong Sell using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. JCP has maintained this ranking for 10 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Department Stores industry group is ranked 98 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

JC Penney Company has received below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

JCP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. JCP's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give JC Penney Company a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge JCP's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, JCP currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.