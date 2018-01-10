Wednesday Apple Rumors: Jimmy Iovine Dismisses Departure Rumors

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Jimmy Iovine denying recent rumors. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Jimmy Iovine: Apple’s Jimmy Iovine is denying rumors that he plans to leave the company, reports Variety. Iovine shot down the rumors during a recent interview. “All this stuff you’re seeing in the newspapers, let me tell you, my stock vested a long time ago. We need Donald Trump here to call it ‘fake news’,” Iovine said during the interview. The recent rumors claimed that the AAPL employees would leave in August once his stock vested.

macOS High Sierra: A new bug has been found in macOS High Sierra 10.13.2, 9to5Mac notes. The bug allows a person to unlock App Store System Preferences without the proper password. This means that any password can unlock these preferences. While this may not be a major deal in terms of what it unlocks, it is worrying that this can happen. The new beta for macOS High Sierra doesn’t have this vulnerability.

Pokemon Go: There’s some bad news for Pokemon Go players not running iOS 11, reports AppleInsider. Niantic, the developer behind Pokemon Go, is planning to update the app to only work on iOS 11, so far as AAPL devices fo. This means that owners of devices running on anything under iOS 11 will have to update or won’t be able to play the game. The change will take place in late February and will leave iPhone 5 and 5C owners unable to play.

