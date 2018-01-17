JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) a Hold on Uninspiring Industry Group Rank

The current recommendation of Hold for JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is derived using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

JPM is classified as a component of the 30 company Financial Conglomerates GICS industry group, which is part of the 990 company GICS Finance sector. The market value of JPM is $390.9 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for JPM by Portfolio Grader places it 19 among the 30 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 16 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Financial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 40 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system JPMorgan Chase & Co has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average, while the scores for earnings momentum and earnings surprises worse than average. JPM's grade for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. JPMorgan Chase & Co's fundamental scores give JPM a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view JPM's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, JPM currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.