KB Home (KBH) a Strong Buy on Stellar Earnings Growth

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is the result of using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

KBH is a constituent of the 26 company Homebuilding GICS industry group, which is part of the 116 company GICS Consumer Durables sector. The market value of KBH is $3.2 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 26 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Homebuilding industry group is ranked 3 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

KBH has realized well above-average scores in 4, and above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. KBH's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. KB Home's fundamental scores give KBH a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view KBH's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, KBH currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.