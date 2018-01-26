WATCH: KFC Casts Reba McEntire as Colonel Sanders

KFC — owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ) — casted Reba McEntire as its newest Colonel Sanders.

The singer made an appearance in a commercial as both herself and Colonel Sanders in what appears to be a cowboy saloon in Kentucky. She’s sitting in a table having a drink with friends when Colonel Sanders — who also happens to be her — throws a cowboy hat at her, which she proceeds to wear.

The commercial is a bundle of joy with plenty of cowgirls and cowboys dancing to McEntire’s tune of crispy, flavorful chicken. At one point, the police run in to take the noise down a notch but end up dancing with the rest of the group anyways.

The drag KFC appearance for McEntire suggests that the company is adapting to changing cultural norms regarding what is considered acceptable, even in the South. Other recent actors to play the Colonel include Rob Riggle, Darrell Hammond and Rob Lowe.

However, the new commercial marked the company’s first female Colonel Sanders in its history. Perhaps sometime in the near future we’ll be able to see a Christmas commercial with a female Santa Claus or even a female Jesus.

McEntire released a new album recently in the form of the 2017 holiday collection My Kind of Christmas. Check out the KFC commercial here:

YUM shares gained about 0.2% on the news.