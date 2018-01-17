Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Posts Loss Over New Tax Law

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) unveiled a loss Wednesday after the bell.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)The company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results, revealing a loss of 47 cents per share that was lower than expected due to the new tax law. Kinder Morgan added that its distributable cash flow, which is a good metric to measure financial health, was 4% higher year-over-year, coming to 53 cents per share.

The growth was partially caused by the company’s growth in its natural gas and terminal and products pipelines segment. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.63 billion, which was a 7.2% improvement compared to the year-ago quarter, while also coming in ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of $3.5 billion.

Kinder Morgan said that it was hit with a $1.4 billion charge this quarter that was linked to writing down the value of deferred tax assets. This figure is only an initial estimate and it may be adjusted in the future, it added.

CEO Steve Kean said the net impact of the tax changes will cause the company to postpone the date in which KMI becomes a federal cash taxpayer by roughly one year, to beyond 2024.

For its fiscal 2018, Kinder Morgan projects a distributed cash flow to grow to $2.05 per share, which is better than the $2 per share it had during the last fiscal year.

KMI stock gained 1.4% after hours.

