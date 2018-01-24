Kinder Morgan (KMI) a Strong Sell on Low-End Quant Score

The current recommendation of Strong Sell for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) has been derived by using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. KMI has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell.

KMI is a $42.4 billion in market value constituent of the Oil & Gas Pipelines GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 45 among the 54 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average. KMI is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 146 among the 172 companies in the sector of its Industrial Services sector and 4,335 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Industrial Services sector is ranked number 20 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Pipelines industry group is ranked 123 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Kinder Morgan has earned below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

KMI's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. KMI's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Kinder Morgan places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view KMI's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, KMI currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.