Kinder Morgan (KMI) Downgraded to Strong Sell on Bad Sales Growth

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is ranked as a Strong Sell using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. KMI has been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week.

KMI is a component of the 54 company Oil & Gas Pipelines GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 170 company GICS Industrial Services sector. KMI has a market value of $43.6 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 45 among the 54 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

The Industrial Services sector is ranked number 20 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Pipelines industry group is ranked 121 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Kinder Morgan has attained below-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

KMI's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. KMI's score for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Kinder Morgan a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge KMI's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of KMI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.