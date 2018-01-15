Kinder Morgan (KMI) Dropped to Strong Sell on Negative Industry Group Rank

As one of the 170 companies in the GICS Industrial Services sector Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is a component of the 54 company Oil & Gas Pipelines GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of KMI is $43.6 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 45 among the 54 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 146 among the 170 companies in the sector, and number 4,303 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

KMI has a current recommendation of Strong Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methods. KMI has been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week.

The Industrial Services sector is ranked number 20 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Pipelines industry group is ranked 121 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Kinder Morgan has achieved below-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

KMI's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. KMI's score for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Kinder Morgan's fundamental scores give KMI a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure KMI's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of KMI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.