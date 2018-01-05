64 Kmart Stores Closing 2018: List of Latest Locations

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) has released a list of Kmart stores closing in 2018. The following are the locations on that list.

1 Kmart Plaza/State Hy 89, Cabot, AR

8701 West Mc Dowell, Tolleson, AZ

750 West Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low, AZ

301 Gardner Field Road, Taft, CA

8017 South Atlantic Avenue, Cudahy, CA

1670 East 4Th Street, Ontario, CA

1570 W Branch Street, Arroyo Grande, CA

2685 Hilltop Drive, Redding, CA

3020 N Nevada Street, Colorado Springs, CO

1002 East Hwy 50, Clermont, FL

10301 S E Us Hwy 441, Belleview, FL

3711 E Silver Spring Blvd, Ocala, FL

430 Northside Drive, East Statesboro, GA

2525 Dawson Road, Albany, GA

950 Sunset Blvd, Jesup, GA

2501 N Broadway Street, Red Oak, IA

7501 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA

Route 149 West, West Frankfort, IL

3404 Broadway Street, Mt. Vernon, IL

1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford, IL

5101 E Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN

3175 West 3Rd Street, Bloomington, IN

4830 S Broadway Street, Wichita, KS

2440 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY

3555 Highway 190, Mandeville, LA

1647 Crofton Centre, Crofton, MD

301 Tilghman Road, Salisbury, MD

67300 Main Street, Richmond, MI

205 South Greenville W Drive, Greenville, MI

1700 Cedar Street, Helena, MT

3300 Harrison Avenue, Butte, MT

706 E Dixon Blvd, Shelby, NC

2515 Horner Blvd, Sanford, NC

395 Westgate Plaza Road, Franklin, NC

175 Freedom Way, Midway Park, NC

815 East Innes Street, Salisbury, NC

701 5Th Avenue Se, Devils Lake, ND

Milton Road, Rochester, NH

1235 S 2Nd Street, Raton, NM

2100 E Tucumcari Blvd, Tucumcari, NM

4500 North Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV

2671 Las Vegas Blvd N, North Las Vegas, NV

57 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh, NY

2100 Niles Cortland Road Se, Warren, OH

4010 W Owen Garriott, Road Enid, OK

1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA

2900 N Elmira Street, Sayre, PA

463 N Enola Rts 11 & 15, Enola, PA

5050 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA

5 Laurel Mall Hazleton, Township, PA

1874 North Twp Blvd, Pittston, PA

2235 East State Street, Hermitage, PA

3301 Aramingo Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA

650 Old Willow Avenue, Honesdale, PA

190 Cumberland Square, Crossville, TN

230 Longhollow Pike, Goodlettsville, TN

1317 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN

1400 Wildcat Drive, Portland, TX

2 Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, VT

1201 N W Louisiana, Chehalis, WA

5636 U S Route 60 E, Huntington, WV

102 Emily Drive, Clarksburg, WV

1477 Maccorkle Avenue St, Albans, WV

The locations on the Kmart stores closing list will be shutting down between early March and early April. Liquidation sales at these stores will start as early as Jan. 12. Employees at these stores will receive severance and can apply to transfer to a nearby store.

Alongside the Kmart stores closing list was one for Sears stores shutting their doors in 2018. You can learn about it at this link.

SHLD stock was down 2% as of noon Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.