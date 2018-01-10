Kroger ‘Scan, Bag, Go’: How Does It Work?

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR ) is rolling out a digital shopping checkout experience called ‘Scan, Bag, Go.’

The retailer announced that it is looking to cut out on its customers’ shopping time by adding more checkout options, including digital shopping scanners to go along with the company’s physical cashiers operating the counter.

The checkout process is simple as Scan, Bag, Go allows shoppers to scan bar codes on the items they are purchasing, using either a handheld scanner or through the Kroger’s smartphone app, while they walk through the store picking up items.

Once consumers finish up their shopping, they can head out to self-checkout kiosks where valid coupons are tallied and applied to their shopping, followed by a final total that is instantly calculated. Eventually, shoppers will not even need to uses these kiosks altogether as they will be able to pay directly through the app, according to Kroger.

The platform will reportedly be rolled out to 400 of the grocery chain’s stores later this year, putting Kroger’s one step ahead of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) as the latter is rolling out a similar service called ‘Scan & Go,’ which will only be in 200 of its stores by the end of 2018.

Other grocery chains have already implemented similar services such as Winco Foods, LLC in the western U.S., except this retailer does not accept credit cards as a form of payment.

KR stock gained 0.3% on Wednesday.