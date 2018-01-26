Kroger (KR) Industry Group Rank Limit Rating

The Hold recommendation for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) may have been adversely impacted by being a component of an industry group and sector that are rated well below average in attractiveness. Factors in this recommendation include analytical scoring that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average. The a Hold rating for KR is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. KR has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Sell to a Hold.

The company is one of the 148 companies in the GICS Retail Trade sector and is a member of the 11 company Food Retail GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of KR is $26.2 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group KR is currently ranked number 5 among the 11 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 16 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food Retail industry group is ranked 118 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

KR has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

KR's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. KR's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Kroger places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure KR's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $30.26 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, KR currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.