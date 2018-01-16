Lackluster Sales Growth Downgrade Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) to Sell

Currently, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has a Sell using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. PBR has been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

PBR is classified as a component of the 20 company Integrated Oil GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 186 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. The market value of PBR is $42.7 billion which places it in the bottom half of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 15 among the 20 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 17 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 34 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has received average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. PBR's grade for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras' fundamental scores give PBR a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge PBR's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of PBR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

