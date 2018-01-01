Lackluster Sales Growth Hurt Altria Group (MO) Rating

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is a $136.4 billion in market value member of the Tobacco GICS industry group where currently MO is ranked 6 among the 8 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader. MO is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 98 among the 172 companies in the sector and number 2,440 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks MO as a Hold. With unique fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. MO has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Tobacco industry group is ranked 5 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MO has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MO's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Altria Group's fundamental scores give MO a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of MO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

