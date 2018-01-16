LEGO Online Games: Toymaker Teams Up With China Internet Giant Tencent

LEGO online games are coming as the company has partnered up with Internet giant Tencent to release content in China.

The two parties announced that they have inked a joint deal to release online games, videos and other content for children in China, with the first venture from the two slated to be released later this year.

The LEGO online games will only be part of what the partnership is about as the companies are creating a dedicated area for kids that allows them to watch LEGO videos on Tencent’s platform in addition to the block-building company’s games.

The toymaker will also launch and operate Lego Boost, which is an easy-to-use, programmable and connected robotics kit that was released in June of last year. Tencent and LEGO are also exploring ways to create a Chinese version of LEGO Life, a social networking platform that you can already find in other countries.

LEGO hopes that the move will help it return back to prominence in the toy industry as the company announced its first revenue drop in a decade back in September. A sales decline in the U.S. and Europe prompted the company to reduce its workforce by 1,400 positions.

The company calls the Chinese market a “unique opportunity for growth.” It began cashing in on this opportunity with the world’s largest LEGO store in Shanghai back in May 2016.

The move will help LEGO expand its digital presence overseas.