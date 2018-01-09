Tuesday Apple Rumors: LG May Supply Apple With Face ID Tech in 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Face ID for 2018 devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Face ID: A new rumor claims that LG will supply Apple with Face ID in its 2018 devices, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the company will be supply AAPL with Face ID tech for its iPhone and iPad lines that will be coming out this year. The rumor says that LG will receive a $820.9 million payment from the tech company, which will allow it to build additional facilities for creating the components needed for Face ID.

New Betas: Apple is releasing new betas for its various operating systems today, 9to5Mac notes. These new betas are for developers and mark the fourth version of each one to come out. The betas that are available today are for iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2, macOS 10.13.3, and tvOS 11.2.5. The updates to the operating systems aren’t likely major ones. This means they will instead focus on fixing bugs and improving stability.

Parental Controls: Apple has responded to the open letter from investors calling for better parental controls, reports BGR. The tech company says that providing parental controls to parents on iOS is important to it and that it will continue to focus on the feature. As such, it says that it plans to release “even more robust” parental control options in the future. AAPL didn’t say when users can expect these new parental controls to come out.

