Lightbridge (LTBR) Ranking Raised to Buy on Solid Quant Score

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) ranks in the fourth quartile relative to its peers, Miscellaneous Commercial Services, and in the fourth quartile relative to its peers, Commercial Services, with a market value of $0.0 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, LTBR is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 50 among the 156 companies in the sector; the ranking for LTBR by Portfolio Grader places it 29 among the 89 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile and number 1,479 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

LTBR is rated as a Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The Commercial Services sector is ranked number 7 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Miscellaneous Commercial Services industry group is ranked 69 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LTBR has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

LTBR's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. LTBR's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are markedly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Lightbridge places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure LTBR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, LTBR currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.