Liniu Technology Group (LINU) Sales Growth Limit Rating

Liniu Technology Group (NASDAQ:LINU) is ranked as a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. LINU has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The company is classified as a member of the 120 company Hotels Restaurants & Leisure GICS industry group, which is part of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. LINU's market value is $0.2 billion which falls in the fourth quartile relative to its peers The ranking for LINU by Portfolio Grader places it 70 among the 120 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Hotels Restaurants & Leisure industry group is ranked 30 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Liniu Technology Group has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

LINU's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. LINU's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Liniu Technology Group a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view LINU's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, LINU currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.