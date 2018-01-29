Lockheed Martin Corporation Q4 Earnings: 9 Things to Know

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE: LMT ) earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017 is out.

The following are a few things to know about Lockheed Martin Corporation’s fourth quarter earnings report.

LMT reported earnings per share of $4.30 for the fourth quarter of 2017.

This is an increase over its earnings per share of $3.25 from the same time last year.

The company’s earnings per share for the period beat out Wall Street’s estimate of $4.07.

Revenue reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the quarter was $15.14 billion.

This is up from its revenue of $13.75 billion that was reported in the fourth quarter of 2016.

It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $14.73 billion for the quarter.

Lockheed Martin Corporation also reported a net loss of $642 million for the fourth quarter of the year.

The defense company reported net income of $988 million for the same quarter of the previous year.

LMT also notes that it suffered a one-time charge of $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter in connection to the new tax reform.

Lockheed Martin Corporation also provided its outlook for 2018 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share to for the year to come in at $13.31. Earnings per share reported for the full year of 2017 was $13.33. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $14.00 for 2018.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is expecting revenue for the full year of 2018 to range from $50 billion to $51.50 billion. Revenue reported in the full year of 2017 was $51.05 billion. Analysts are estimating revenue of $51.17 billion for the year.

LMT stock was up 1% as of Monday morning.

