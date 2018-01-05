Lousy Industry Group Rank Make Rite Aid (RAD) a Sell

Rite Aid Corp (NYSE:RAD) is classified as a constituent of the 25 company Food & Staples Retailing GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 172 company GICS Consumer Staples sector. RAD has a market value of $2.1 billion which is in the bottom half of its industry group. The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 21 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 154 among the 172 companies in the sector, and number 4,054 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks RAD as a Sell. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. RAD has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food & Staples Retailing industry group is ranked 68 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores attained by RAD are average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. RAD's grades for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. Rite Aid's fundamental scores give RAD a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure RAD's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of RAD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.