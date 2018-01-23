Low-End Industry Group Rank Make Validus Holdings (VR) a Strong Sell

The current recommendation of Strong Sell for Validus Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VR) is the result of using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing system. VR has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The company is one of the 990 companies in the GICS Finance sector and is a constituent of the 55 company Property/Casualty Insurance GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of VR is $3.7 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 50 among the 55 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Property/Casualty Insurance industry group is ranked 116 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Validus Holdings has earned below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

VR's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average, while the scores for earnings growth and operating margin are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. VR's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Validus Holdings a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view VR's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of VR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.