Low-End Quant Score Make Rite Aid (RAD) a Strong Sell at recent price of $2.08

Rite Aid Corp's (NYSE:RAD) Strong Sell recommendation is further impacted by being in a sector and an industry group that are ranked below average in attractiveness. Factors in this recommendation include analytical scoring that is below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is among the least attractive. RAD is rated as a Strong Sell by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool researches stocks with fundamental and quantitative metric based. RAD has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell.

With a $2.4 billion market value, RAD ranks in the lower half of its industry group, Drugstore Chains, and in the upper half of its sector group, Retail Trade, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the current Portfolio Grader ranking for RAD puts it 5 among the 6 companies in this industry group; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 135 among the 148 companies in the sector of its Retail Trade sector, and number 4,383 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Drugstore Chains industry group is ranked 124 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Rite Aid has attained below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than the industry average, while the rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. RAD's score for cash flow is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Rite Aid places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge RAD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $2.08 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, RAD currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.