Lowes’ (LOW) Healthy Earnings Growth Make it a Buy

With a $83.8 billion market value, Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) ranks in the bottom half of its industry group, Home Improvement Chains, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Retail Trade, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, LOW's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 within the 4 companies in this industry group; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 14 among the 148 companies in the sector, and number 424 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks LOW as a Buy. The approach to investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, assesses and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. LOW has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Home Improvement Chains industry group is ranked 7 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LOW has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. LOW's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Lowes a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views LOW's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at LOW's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, LOW currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.